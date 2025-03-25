Rikishi reacts after Jimmy Uso slapped WWE star on RAW

Jimmy Uso made a surprising return to Monday Night RAW this week. His father and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has now reacted to Big Jim's shocking actions last night.

Jimmy Uso reunited with his twin brother Jey Uso for the first time since July 2023 to beat Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in a tag team match. After the match, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther launched a sneak attack on The Usos, sparking a brawl with his WrestleMania 41 opponent.

Just when The Yeet Master tried to land a spear, he tripped and faced the wrath of The Ring General until Big Jim made him retreat with a chair. Later in the show, Jimmy gave Jey a pep talk backstage before challenging Gunther to a match next week. Big Jim also slapped The Ring General for mocking Jey's slip-up on RAW.

A while ago, Rikishi took to X (formerly Twitter) to upload a TikTok video of his son slapping Gunther. He also shared his reaction in the caption, saying:

"NOW THATS A SLAP #BigJIM," Rikishi wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Has WWE buried Gunther?

Gunther has gotten the better of Jey Uso for the last couple of weeks. However, Vince Russo thinks otherwise.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, former WWE head writer slammed the management for poorly booking The Ring General heading into WrestleMania 41.

"Bro, going into WrestleMania, they've been absolutely burying Gunther. So, quite frankly, that match means absolutely nothing. Gunther is not a killer heel. He's not been slaying people going into WrestleMania. And bro, they haven't even been booking Gunther 50/50. They've been booking Gunther 25/75 and Gunther's getting the 25 and this is your champion," he said.

Gunther has been undefeated on TV this year. He will look to continue his momentum and make quick work of Jimmy Uso when he faces him on WWE RAW next week.

