Rikishi reacts to Paul Heyman's message to Solo Sikoa after Royal Rumble

Rikishi has reacted to Paul Heyman's message to Solo Sikoa in the aftermath of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Sikoa is the son of Rikishi and a member of The Bloodline. The faction was originally formed by current leader Roman Reigns, who aligned with Heyman. The group also consists of Jimmy Uso.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman shared a one-word message dedicated to The Enforcer. In response, Rikishi reposted the same story on his Instagram.

Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

In 2022, Sikoa joined The Bloodline when he helped Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

The Enforcer also won the NXT North American Championship while being a part of the faction.

Could Solo Sikoa turn babyface and challenge Roman Reigns?

WWE has teased the possibility of Solo Sikoa betraying Roman Reigns and The Bloodline and challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, wrestling veteran Bill Apter stated that Sikoa could turn babyface and have Jey Uso as his mouthpiece while feuding with The Tribal Chief. Apter said:

"Who is next? Could it be Solo if they do it slowly? ... and he decides that he wants to be with Jey Uso instead. Instant babyface... with Jey Uso as his mouthpiece."

Expand Tweet

In 2023, Jey Uso left The Bloodline after The Usos betrayed Reigns. Eventually, Jimmy made his way back into the faction while Jey made the jump to Monday Night RAW as a singles star.

Last year, Main Event Jey also ended up pinning The Head of the Table when The Usos defeated Reigns and Sikoa in The Bloodline Civil War. It remains to be seen if Sikoa ends up on the same path as his brother.

What are your thoughts on Solo Sikoa's current run on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here