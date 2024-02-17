Rikishi reunites with WWE Hall of Famers, makes announcement ahead of SmackDown

The Rikishi Tour continues ahead of this week's WWE SmackDown. The wrestling legend recently reunited with other Hall of Famers while on tour.

The father to The Usos and Solo Sikoa is one of the former WWE stars who stays as busy as possible, making the most out of his previous time in the spotlight. The Rikishi Tour runs the full year, for the most part, and includes dates all over the country and beyond.

A member of the legendary Anoa'i Family of pro wrestling, the former Headshrinker Fatu took to Instagram before tonight's SmackDown to plug his latest stop on The Rikishi Tour.

For fans in the New York City area, the 2015 WWE Hall of Famer will be at The Wrestling Universe Store. In the video below, the one-time Slammy Award winner thanked Heroes Hideout in Albany, NY, for sponsoring the signing in Flushing.

The former Too Cool leader usually signs autographs and does photo-ops for three hours. For example, non-convention weekday signings often run from 6-9 p.m. Rikishi charges $50 for photo-ops, $50 for signed items brought in by fans, and $80 for a combo ticket with the photo-op and a signed item.

WWE Legends reunite at convention

The convention circuit is a place where wrestling legends can reunite with each other and meet the fans who supported them over the years.

It's hard to find a city in the United States that does not have a nearby weekend convention for people to meet various celebrities. The Trading Card Game Con was held in Houston, Texas, last weekend. TCG-CON, the fastest-growing trading card event in America, hosted a one-hour WWE Panel last weekend and brought several wrestling legends.

TCG-CON recognizes the draw of pro wrestling fans as they brought the following names to their 2024 Houston convention: Rikishi, Mick Foley, Lita, and Mickie James. The Anoa'i Family member took to Instagram with a group photo and a message of respect for his peers.

"Thank you Houston @tcg_con .. Always good to see and be working side by side with these LEGENDS . #respect [hang loose emoji] @machetegirl @realmickfoley @themickiejames," he wrote.

It's interesting to note that WWE never booked Foley vs. Rikishi under their most popular gimmicks. However, the WWE Superstars of Wrestling taping on April 30, 1996 saw Fatu vs. Mankind end in a no contest.

Foley and Rikishi also locked up in 1997. Foley, as Dude Love, defeated Rikishi, as The Sultan, at the Shotgun Saturday Night taping on October 7, 1997. Mankind defeated The Sultan one month later on Shotgun Saturday Night, and then three weeks later, The Dude got another win over the Samoan legend.

What are your favorite Attitude Era memories? Which was your favorite Face of Foley - Mankind, Cactus Jack, or Dude Love? Sound off in the comments below!

