Rikishi seemingly chooses his side following Jimmy Uso's invasion of WWE RAW 

This week on WWE RAW, Jimmy Uso attempted to attack his brother, costing him his main event match against Drew McIntyre.

His interruption was enough of a distraction to cost him the match before he tried to attack Jey with a steel chair, but Seth Rollins arrived and neutralized him before he could use it as a weapon.

Rollins was then hit with a Claymore from Drew McIntyre, who had already warned The Visionary several times about including himself in The Bloodline's business. While Jey Uso is now fuming about his brother, who has cost him two major matches in two weeks, it seems that their father, Rikishi, is still backing The Bloodline.

Following the show, Rikishi shared the following update on his Instagram story, showing The Bloodline looking stronger than ever with The Rock in tow.

Rikishi is backing The Bloodline

Rikishi recently claimed something was missing from potential Uso WWE showdown at WrestleMania

Rikishi could be forced to watch his two sons go head to head at WrestleMania next month, and it seems that he believes he could be the missing piece in this feud.

As part of a recent For The Love Of Wrestling event, the former WWE champion noted that there could be a piece missing in the rumored match between The Usos, which came after there were rumors that the WWE Hall of Famer could be set to be a referee for the bout.

"I think it’s going to be a good match for WrestleMania. But there’s just a piece missing in that match.”

Jey Uso will definitely want to confront his brother following their latest attack since Solo Sikoa was also in on it. So he could be a part of this week's episode of SmackDown, which may lead to Nick Aldis announcing that the two men will collide at WrestleMania to prevent them from skipping brands in the future.

Do you think the WWE Hall of Famer should return as the Special Guest Referee for Jimmy Uso vs his brother Jey if it is announced for WrestleMania? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Do you think Rikishi should return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes