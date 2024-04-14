Rikishi seemingly explains Solo Sikoa's decision to take over The Bloodline in a new cryptic video

The Bloodline storyline has taken a massive turn on WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, thanks to Solo Sikoa.

The Enforcer took it upon himself to kick Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline and replaced him with the debuting Tama Tonga off the back of Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship loss.

Solo Sikoa's actions caught Paul Heyman off guard. Interestingly, when The Wiseman tried to call his Tribal Chief, the former NXT North American Champion smashed his phone.

Later on in the show, as Heyman left the trainer's room after checking on Jimmy's condition, Sikoa, with Tonga, confronted The Wiseman and the latter just simply stated, "By orders of The Tribal Chief."

This led to massive speculation about whether Roman Reigns was behind the ouster of Jimmy Uso from The Bloodline.

Earlier today, Rikishi took to his official Instagram handle to share a throwback clip of Reigns anointing Sikoa as the next "Tribal Heir."

Check out his Instagram story below:

Solo Sikoa's father Rikishi predicts the endgame for The Bloodline in WWE

Speaking on his Rikishi Fatu off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer entertained the idea of The Rock turning on Roman Reigns to ignite another Bloodline civil war down the road:

"I kinda see a WarGames. I kinda see somewhere down there The Rock turning on Roman Reigns. Rock becomes the heel, Roman comes back as the babyface. I kinda see The Bloodline family members spread up and take sides. And then I kinda see something huge as far as WarGames or some type of gimmick matches amongst each other. They would probably want to build that up for the next WrestleMania. I believe they have it in Minnesota," said Rikishi.

The People's Champion announced he would be out for a while on WWE RAW after WrestleMania XL but promised to come after The American Nightmare once he returns from his hiatus.

Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa has been making big moves in Roman Reigns' absence. It will be interesting to see how the new chapter of The Bloodline storyline will unfold once The Head of the Table returns to WWE.

