Rikishi sends a bold message after WWE reportedly signs real-life Bloodline member

WWE has reportedly locked in a deal with one of the hottest free agents and real-life Bloodline member and Rikishi seems to be more than excited about the same.

The star in question is Jacob Fatu, who has made a name for himself in numerous wrestling promotions around the world. The 31-year-old was trained by Rikishi himself and kickstarted his pro wrestling career in 2012. After a brief stint with Makor League Wrestling, Jacob became a free agent in 2024.

It was reported before Night Two of WrestleMania 40 that WWE has inked a deal with the Samoan star. While many expected to see him play a role in the Bloodline Rules match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, it seems like Triple H and Co. are saving his first appearance for some other time.

Rikishi, who has been a big advocate of Jacob Fatu's abilities, hyped up the star before his official debut for the global juggernaut.

Other than Rikishi, Booker T also pushed WWE to sign Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu is touted as the next big thing by many. Despite being a heavyweight, the Samoan star's athleticism, coupled with his intimidating character has caught the attention of many.

Booker T revealed a few months back that he was trying to sign the 31-year-old to WWE. The Hall of Famer also showered praise on the real-life Bloodline member.

“That’s my game plan, man," Booker T said. "That’s my game plan. I’m working as hard as I possibly can. Let me just say it right now. I’m giving a big shout out to Jacob Fatu. This is a guy who’s been working his a** off out there on the indie scene, grinding. The thing is, sometimes we make mistakes, but when we atone for those mistakes, that’s when somebody just needs to give you a chance, and for me, someone gave me a chance and look what it's done for me." [H/T Wrestling News]

Jacob Fatu wreaked havoc in his former wrestling promotion Major League Wrestling. He held the MLW World title for a record 819 days.

