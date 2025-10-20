  • home icon
Rikishi sends an emotional message to Solo Sikoa after recent medical emergency

By JP David
Modified Oct 20, 2025 08:17 GMT
Solo Sikoa and Rikishi. (Photo: @rikishi on IG)
Solo Sikoa and Rikishi. (Photo: @rikishi on IG)

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi dropped an emotional message to his son Solo Sikoa following his recent medical procedure. Sikoa took some time away from his busy schedule to visit his legendary father.

Mike Johnson of PW Insider first reported that Rikishi had a medical emergency and had to undergo surgery. It was an unexpected health issue that suddenly came up. The legend's family is set to make an announcement about it, though it's unclear when it is going to happen.

Rikishi has already canceled some of his upcoming appearances as he makes his recovery. He recently posted an image on Instagram of himself with Solo Sikoa and wrote a heartfelt message about the former United States Champion and leader of the MFT.

"Your busy schedule but you still made time 🙏🏾 . God Doesn’t Miss a Beat, He Has a Purpose for Our Lives and There’s Still More to Accomplish. 💪 #Fatus," Rikishi wrote.

Solo Sikoa has not been in action since losing the United States Championship to Sami Zayn back in August. He has been appearing in several vignettes, re-introducing the members of his MFT.

They recently began a storyline with The Wyatt Sicks, making it known that they are after the WWE Tag Team Championships. They also attacked Ilja Dragunov and Sami Zayn this past Friday on SmackDown. Dragunov defeated Zayn to become the new U.S. Champion.

Solo Sikoa credits another WWE Hall of Famer for his development

Even though he grew up in a wrestling family, Solo Sikoa still had a lot to learn about the business. Sikoa learned a lot from Paul Heyman during their time together in The Bloodline.

"The Wiseman helped me so much. I learned so much from him. Not just when it was me and him but when it was Roman, too. He would always be giving me advice and helping me out with everything. We would get backstage after a match or a promo or whatever, and he would be there for me, all the time just letting me know what to do, how to do it. It could be things you wouldn't even think about. He was so important for me that whole time and I'll never forget that," Sikoa told Give Me Sport.

Sikoa now heralds his MFT, though they haven't found a lot of success as a unit. It will be interesting to see if they can take over SmackDown soon.

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

