Rikishi sends an emotional message to Solo Sikoa after recent medical emergency

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi dropped an emotional message to his son Solo Sikoa following his recent medical procedure. Sikoa took some time away from his busy schedule to visit his legendary father. Mike Johnson of PW Insider first reported that Rikishi had a medical emergency and had to undergo surgery. It was an unexpected health issue that suddenly came up. The legend's family is set to make an announcement about it, though it's unclear when it is going to happen. Rikishi has already canceled some of his upcoming appearances as he makes his recovery. He recently posted an image on Instagram of himself with Solo Sikoa and wrote a heartfelt message about the former United States Champion and leader of the MFT.&quot;Your busy schedule but you still made time 🙏🏾 . God Doesn’t Miss a Beat, He Has a Purpose for Our Lives and There’s Still More to Accomplish. 💪 #Fatus,&quot; Rikishi wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSolo Sikoa has not been in action since losing the United States Championship to Sami Zayn back in August. He has been appearing in several vignettes, re-introducing the members of his MFT. They recently began a storyline with The Wyatt Sicks, making it known that they are after the WWE Tag Team Championships. They also attacked Ilja Dragunov and Sami Zayn this past Friday on SmackDown. Dragunov defeated Zayn to become the new U.S. Champion. Solo Sikoa credits another WWE Hall of Famer for his developmentEven though he grew up in a wrestling family, Solo Sikoa still had a lot to learn about the business. Sikoa learned a lot from Paul Heyman during their time together in The Bloodline. &quot;The Wiseman helped me so much. I learned so much from him. Not just when it was me and him but when it was Roman, too. He would always be giving me advice and helping me out with everything. We would get backstage after a match or a promo or whatever, and he would be there for me, all the time just letting me know what to do, how to do it. It could be things you wouldn't even think about. He was so important for me that whole time and I'll never forget that,&quot; Sikoa told Give Me Sport. Sikoa now heralds his MFT, though they haven't found a lot of success as a unit. It will be interesting to see if they can take over SmackDown soon.