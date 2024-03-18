Rikishi sends a heartwarming message to Solo Sikoa

WWE legend Rikishi recently took to social media to send a heartwarming message to Bloodline member and his son Solo Sikoa.

Sikoa joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021 and started performing for the company's developmental brand, NXT. In September 2022, the 31-year-old star joined The Bloodline when he helped his cousin Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. The Anoa'i family member has yet to win a major title on the main roster but is a mainstay in The Bloodline and on SmackDown.

Even though Solo Sikoa got a massive victory over John Cena at the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, many believe he has not been booked properly in recent matches.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently took to X/Twitter to post a picture with the Bloodline member and his wife, Almia Fatu. The legend wished his son a happy birthday with a heartfelt message.

"Happy Birthday to my boy #SefaFatu @solosikoa!! Enjoy your day KING!! Keep on keeping on get it ALL .. God Strength and blessings #FatuAnoaiBrand @almiafatu," Rikishi wrote.

Rikishi said he was excited to see Jey Uso face Jimmy Uso at WWE WrestleMania XL

During a recent edition of Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the legend said that he was excited to see Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL. The 58-year-old also mentioned that the match was going to be a big deal for the fans as well.

“Man, that’s exciting news. I’m excited, to be able to have the boys out there. Another historic…Bloodline, family tree, whatever you want to call it, but to have my sons out there on WrestleMania finally going after it together, this is a big deal for the whole fans. You’re finally gonna see the dream match, Uso vs. Uso, Yeet vs. No Yeet. It’s gonna be exciting. I’m very happy to be the last to know about it," he said.

Many fans believe Jey Uso will again join The Bloodline after his match against Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL. The twin brothers have been at odds since Jimmy turned on his brother. The former recently accepted the challenge Jey threw out to him.

