Rikishi sends a message to Cody Rhodes regarding his slap to The Rock

It may have happened a week ago, but Cody Rhodes slapping The Rock remains a hot topic. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has finally spoken out about it, even sending a message to The American Nightmare following his actions on last week's episode of SmackDown.

Rhodes slapped him for two reasons: a receipt for what happened at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event and The Great One talking trash about his family.

Rikishi reacted to the slap on his podcast, Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, stating it looked really hard. He then praised Cody Rhodes for standing up to the Hollywood megastar, sending the following message:

"Hey, shoutout to you, Cody," said Rikishi. "Cody got some n**s to bulge up against The Brahma Bull. That was some good TV, boy." [6:14-6:27]

The Rock did not retaliate to the slap on the spot, but he cut a scathing promo on Rhodes before WWE SmackDown this week. He took a shot at the former AEW star and his mother, Michelle Rubio, before going all in on Friday night.

The Rock did not hold back on Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

The Brahma Bull opened SmackDown this week, holding the first 'Rock Concert' in over a decade. He ripped apart Cody Rhodes and made a disturbing promise to his mom. The Rock intends to give his weight belt to Mama Rhodes at the end of WrestleMania Night Two.

He doubled down on calling Cody a "mistake" and roasted Seth Rollins, too. It's clear the next confrontation between the two will be explosive, with the potential of a massive brawl. The American Nightmare won't take too kindly to The Great One's words on SmackDown.

It remains to be seen if Rhodes and Rollins can beat The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania, with the issue becoming more personal than it had been 10 days ago. The Hollywood megastar claimed he would do everything in his power to ensure Cody Rhodes doesn't finish his story. Whether or not that happens, the next three weeks will be a ride!

