Rikishi sends message to Jimmy and Jey Uso ahead of personal WrestleMania clash

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently sent a social media message to his sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso, ahead of their much-anticipated match.

The twin brothers are currently involved in an intense rivalry with each other. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions are scheduled to compete in a singles match at WrestleMania XL.

The Usos' father, Rikishi, recently took to X/Twitter to send a message to both his sons ahead of their historic clash on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The 58-year-old shared clips from the most recent confrontation between the twins from the April 1 edition of Monday Night RAW:

" ❗❗ ITS TIME Uso vs Uso #UsoMania lock into #wrestlemania #Bloodline #Fatus #anoaifamily #DreamMatch #Jey #Jimmy Yeet or No Yeet ?? Let’s go to work !!" he wrote.

You can check out Rikishi's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Rikishi chooses his favorite between Jimmy and Jey Uso for WrestleMania 40

The match between the twin brothers promises to be highly entertaining as The Usos look to settle their long-running rivalry. Considering the magnitude of the clash, several real-life Bloodline members have made predictions about which brother will win the bout.

On his podcast, Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the former Intercontinental Champion revealed his favorite to score the win in the brother vs brother match. He pointed out that having Jey Uso win the bout would make more sense considering his recent singles run:

"Jey is having a hell of a year as a single. Jimmy's the same as far as being involved in the group with The Bloodline and so, to see the steam that Jey is having as a singles career, it only makes sense from a business standpoint. If I was on the board of TKO or WWE, we'd have to go with YEET. I would feel that would be the best business move, to be able to let Jey get the upper hand for WrestleMania against his brother," he said.

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline's Head of The Table, however, revealed he is on Jimmy Uso's side for the upcoming match between the two brothers. It remains to be seen if The Bloodline members will assist the faction member at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Who do you think will win the match? Click on the Discuss button and let us know your thoughts.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE