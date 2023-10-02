Rikishi sends a message to Solo Sikoa on social media

Rikishi took to Instagram to send a message to WWE star and his son, Solo Sikoa, who is set to return to Knokx Pro Wrestling.

Sikoa, formerly known as Sefa Fatu, began his pro wrestling career in 2018. He started his in-ring journey at Rikishi's Knokx Pro promotion, based in California. He has previously competed in various independent wrestling companies, including Game Changer Wrestling, House of Hardcore, and Future Stars of Wrestling.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi sent a three-word message to The Enforcer of The Bloodline.

"Never stop learning," wrote Rikishi.

Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram story:

Solo Sikoa is a key in the ongoing Bloodline storyline. At the upcoming Fastlane premium live event, he will be teaming up with his brother, Jimmy Uso, to face John Cena and LA Knight in a tag team match.

Jimmy previously betrayed Roman Reigns at the Night of Champions premium live event. But he once again associated himself with the faction after crossing his brother, Jey Uso, at SummerSlam.

Dutch Mantell pointed out an issue with John Cena amid his feud with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

John Cena has been feuding with The Bloodline following his recent return. This past week on SmackDown, the 16-time WWE World Champion finally found himself a tag team partner in the form of LA Knight.

Dutch Mantell, however, wasn't pleased with Cena's late arrival on the show. On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the veteran said:

"This is what's always bothered me about wrestlers. They can never be on time. They're always late, [and] nobody finds them. Nobody says anything. All of a sudden, when they show up, the camera is right there. I've never really come to grips with that. I guess they're waiting right in that entranceway for that car to pull up."

Cena and Knight will aim for a big win at Fastlane. However, it remains to be seen if WWE is willing to continue Cena's feud with The Bloodline after the show.

