Rikishi sends a message to Solo Sikoa and The Usos amid tension between the real-life brothers

While Rikishi may not be an active wrestler anymore, the WWE Hall of Famer has been quite involved in the storylines surrounding Solo Sikoa, Jey, and Jimmy Uso on social media. The veteran recently sent out a message to his sons amid tension between them in reel life.

Jey Uso left the Bloodline after his elder brother cost him the match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam earlier this year. The younger twin is now a part of the RAW brand, but there is still unresolved business between him and his fellow family members on SmackDown.

Rikishi, who often shares his thoughts on the Bloodline saga on social media, recently posted a throwback picture along with Solo Sikoa and The Usos. The Hall of Famer also sent a heartfelt message to his sons.

"My boys, my life’s biggest JOY, missing a few more in this #throwback photo. Gods Plan. Im Blessed 🙏🏾 Continue on life’s journey there’s more work to do...#FatuBrand, " he wrote.

Solo Sikoa and The Usos have been suffering continuous losses at the WWE Holiday Tour

WWE recently kickstarted a five-day Holiday Tour with a couple of house shows every day from Tuesday to Saturday. While Jey Uso has been traveling with the RAW roster, Solo and Jimmy participate in the SmackDown live events.

The Bloodline was at its strongest with The Uso and Solo Sikoa by Roman Reigns, and things have been going downhill for the group ever since they fell apart. The same has been on display at the three house shows this week. Solo, Jimmy, and Jey have lost all their matches.

The Enforcer was seen losing his mind after losing to Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match on Tuesday. Sikoa went on to lose to the Prizefighter on Wednesday as well.

He also came up short against AJ Styles last night. Jimmy, meanwhile, has lost thrice to LA Knight while Jey was on the losing end of his tag team matches against Finn Balor and Damian Priest, where he teamed up with Sami Zayn.