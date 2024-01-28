The 30-man Royal Rumble match at WWE's first premium live event of the year began on an electric note as Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso were the first two entrants. The Usos' father Rikishi took to social media to share his thoughts on the moment.

Jey and Jimmy have been at the odds for the last few months after being a tag team for a decade. The rift between the two started at SummerSlam when Jimmy cost his younger brother the Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns. The elder Uce went on to rejoin The Bloodline and even cost Jey and Cody Rhodes the WWE Tag Team Championships against Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

While the duo has largely been kept off each other's paths, they came face-to-face in the Men's Royal Rumble match as Jey and Jimmy were entrants #1 and #2, respectively. Rikishi reacted to the historic moment with a post on Twitter/X:

#FatuBrand WE ALL UP. Another #RoyalRumble historical moment added. It’s done !!

Expand Tweet

The WWE Hall of Famer has been quite involved in The Bloodline storyline on social media and often shares his thoughts on the saga. Many believe that he could make a comeback soon when his two sons finally face off in a singles match.

Jey Uso teased Rikishi's return to WWE

Jey Uso looks set to face his elder brother shortly, with the first-time-ever match most likely to take place at WrestleMania. The former Bloodline member also teased the return of Rikishi as a special referee in the highly-anticipated match between The Usos.

"Of course, maybe special referee," Jey continued. "I don't know about that hot tag. You know what, I take that back. I think Pops has got one more little run in him," Jey Uso said [H/T: Eurosport]

Expand Tweet

The Hall of Famer last appeared on WWE programming back in 2020 during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony. However, with his sons potentially set to go after each other, it may not be long before we witness the return of the legend.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.