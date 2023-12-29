Rikishi sends a message in support of Jey Uso ahead of WWE RAW

Jey Uso has been making waves on WWE RAW since he joined the brand after leaving The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown. Recently, Hall of Famer Rikishi sent a message in support of his son ahead of the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this year, Jey Uso moved to Monday Night RAW after Cody Rhodes made an offer to Friday Night SmackDown. Main Event Jey started his singles journey away from his family on the blue brand. However, Kevin Owens was traded in return and had to end his alliance with Sami Zayn.

Main Event Jey has become extremely popular and likable as a babyface with his catchphrase 'Yeet' on the red brand. Today, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi sent a message through his Instagram in support of his son to win the Best Crowd Chant of The Year.

Hall of Famer Rikishi says Yeet!

Fatu has supported Jimmy, Jey, and Solo throughout their journey with the promotion.

Jey Uso recalls WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi's advice

The life of a WWE Superstar is challenging as one spends most of their time on the road and away from their loved ones. Superstars ended up performing for thousands of fans which is televised globally for millions to enjoy on television.

Jey Uso has finally started his journey as a singles star and he's facing unknown challenges without Jimmy for the first time in his career. Speaking to The Ringer, Jey recalled the interesting piece of advice he received from his father.

"My dad was the smartest man on the business side. He's the one who always said 'adapt.' He's the one who said, 'Change the game if you run it back, Uce.' I got that [adaptability] from my dad, right? He says, enjoy it. Enjoy this ride. 'Enjoy this ride, son, because it's going to come to a stop one day,' and I just make sure. Bruh, I used to be tired sometimes."

While Jey adapted and left the shadow of The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are still working for Roman Reigns and are associated with the faction on WWE SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on Jey Uso's run? Sound off in the comments section below.