Rikishi sends a message to The Bloodline and Jey Uso days after the faction's controversial actions

WWE Hall of Famer and real-life Bloodline member Rikishi took to social media to send a message to his sons, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. While Jey is focusing on his singles run, Jimmy and Sikoa are still a part of The Bloodline.

This past Friday on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, Roman Reigns and his faction caused chaos during the show's headlining bout. The main event of the evening featured LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat Match to decide the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

During the closing moments of the match, The Bloodline made its way to the ring, with the faction destroying all three men. This led to a No Contest, as a clear winner and #1 contender was not decided.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi posted a piece of fan art featuring himself and all three of his sons.

"#FatuBrand .. [blood drop emoji]," wrote Rikishi.

Check out The Bloodline art shared by Rikishi:

Expand Tweet

Bloodline member Paul Heyman addressed The Rock's return

On SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, Paul Heyman addressed The Rock's return at RAW: Day 1.

During the promo, Heyman boldly claimed that nobody could beat The Tribal Chief and that The Rock wasn't invited to a dinner of relevancy. Heyman said:

"The Rock namedrops Roman Reigns because The Rock wants to sit at the head of the table. To sit at the head of the table, one must be invited to a dinner of relevancy. The Rock has not been invited, nor will he be, because The Rock is just like everybody else. He's looking for a shortcut to the headlines. There's only two ways in this world to guarantee going viral. One, date Taylor Swift. Two, call out Roman Reigns... There's not one man on the face of this planet that can beat Roman Reigns."

Expand Tweet

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Royal Rumble 2024.

Do you wish to see Reigns vs. The Rock in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.