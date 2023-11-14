Rikishi sends a one-word message to Jey Uso after WWE RAW

Despite not being a part of WWE anymore, Rikishi has been quite involved in stuff involving his sons The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) and Solo Sikoa. The Hall of Famer recently took to social media to react to Jey's new merch drop.

Main Event Jey had a night to forget on RAW as Drew McIntyre cost him and Cody Rhodes a chance to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Scottish Warrior finally turned heel after weeks of teases and delivered a Claymore to the former Bloodline member before shaking hands with Rhea Ripley.

In other news, new Jey Uso merch launched on the WWE shop, and the star promoted the same on social media. Rikishi was quick to promote his son's new 'Yeet' shirt. The Hall of Famer also sent a one-word message.

Jey Uso looks set to face Jimmy Uso in WWE

While Jey and Jimmy Uso were inseparable for the majority of their careers, the duo have been on a collision path since SummerSlam after Jimmy cost his younger twin a chance to defeat Roman Reigns.

Jey initially refused to get involved in all the drama and moved over to RAW. However, the Bloodline member showed up on the red brand to cost his former partner the tag team titles. Jey also retaliated by invading SmackDown and going after Jimmy.

The duo looks set to collide down the line, with WrestleMania 40 looking like the most obvious place for the match. Jey Uso has himself stated his desire to face his twin brother at the Grandest Stage:

"Before our career is done. That's our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It's like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy."

Jey Uso is currently busy with The Judgment Day and will step inside the WarGames structure at Survivor Series in what is so far a four-on-four match. However, with Drew McIntyre getting involved in the scene, it is likely that Randy Orton will join the babyfaces to make it a 10-man match.

