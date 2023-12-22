Rikishi sends three-word message to Naomi (aka Trinity Fatu)

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has sent a heartfelt message to Naomi, aka Trinity Fatu, in response to her big achievement.

Trinity Fatu walked out of WWE RAW along with Sasha Banks last year in May. She later made her way to IMPACT Wrestling and has done quite well for herself over the past few months.

IMPACT Wrestling recently announced that Trinity Fatu has been crowned "Knockout of the Year." The post came to Rikishi's notice, and he shared it on his official Instagram handle. He also tagged the Impact Knockouts World Champion in his story and sent a three-word message:

Rikishi's message to Trinity Fatu fka Naomi

Rikishi's thoughts on The Bloodline

It has been about three years since the formation of Roman Reigns' Bloodline. The group is regarded by many fans as one of the most dominant stables in the history of pro wrestling.

While talking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the WWE Hall of Famer had this to say about The Bloodline:

"Jimmy is laid back. I’d say Jey is kind of the one that’s in your face. Solo is kind of what he is today, the silent killer. I’m proud of all three of them, including Roman Reigns, to be able to be out there and represent the family today. I think the whole world acknowledges Roman Reigns. I am proud of Joe, Sika Joe Anoa’i. I think Roman Reigns is doing one hell of a job carrying the ball for the company for numerous years. I mean, it’s not easy to be The Guy. I mean, there’s so much responsibility behind the curtains and he’s doing a good job."

Many fans had called for Naomi to join The Bloodline when she was in WWE. Judging by how things turned out, it seems highly unlikely that she will ever become a part of The Bloodline.

What do you think of Trinity's achievement? Sound off!