Rikishi sends a three-word message to Solo Sikoa and The Usos

WWE legend and Anoa'i family member Rikishi took to social media to send a message to his sons, Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

Sikoa and The Usos once represented The Bloodline and were vital Roman Reigns' entourage members. While Sikoa and Jimmy Uso remain a part of the faction, Jey Uso quit The Bloodline to focus on his career on Monday Night RAW.

Despite the on-screen issues between his sons, Rikishi didn't hold back from sharing an incredible Samoan Dynasty fan art featuring himself, Sikoa, and The Usos.

He also shared a three-word message on Instagram.

"Taking it all #Fatubrand #Anoaistrong @wwe @thesamoandynasty legacy !! #solo #twins #jey #jimmy #Rikishi," wrote Rikishi.

The Usos are open to a dream match against one another

Jey Uso is open to the idea of him facing Jimmy Uso in a WrestleMania dream match.

The Usos have been through a rollercoaster ride in 2023. After initially betraying Roman Reigns at Night of Champions, Jimmy and Jey defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at Money in the Bank.

This led to Jey facing Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam. Much to the surprise of the WWE Universe, a returning Jimmy betrayed Jey and cost him his match against The Tribal Chief.

Speaking in a previous interview with Ariel Helwani, Jey expressed his interest in a match against Jimmy. He said:

"Before our career is done. That's our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It's like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy."

Jey is currently teaming up with Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Sikoa continue to be a part of The Bloodline on SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on Rikishi's message to Jimmy, Jey, and Solo Sikoa? Sound off in the comment section below.

