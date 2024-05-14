Rikishi sends a two-word message to The Bloodline, reacts to Paul Heyman's message

Rikishi has reacted to a recent Instagram story posted by Paul Heyman. The WWE Hall of Famer is a member of The Bloodline and The Special Counsel to Roman Reigns. The veteran has been involved with the Anoa'i family for years.

In 2020, Reigns' heel turn led to him allying with Heyman and forming The Bloodline with his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso. The faction recently underwent major changes with the addition of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, amid Reigns' absence following his loss at WrestleMania.

The Samoan family has a long history in the pro wrestling business. Paul Heyman previously managed the Samoan SWAT Team in WCW in the late 80's, which included Rikishi and Samu. On Instagram, the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa sent a two-word message reacting to Heyman's Instagram story.

"THE START," wrote Rikishi.

Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

At WrestleMania XL, Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in a match contested under "Bloodline Rules." Despite help from Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and The Rock, The Tribal Chief was unable to reign supreme and do the double over The American Nightmare.

Rikishi spoke about the new The Bloodline

Rikishi recently spoke about the new Bloodline and discussed the addition of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

Speaking on Rikishi Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer claimed that Haku's sons have made the faction even stronger.

"Man, I say The Bloodline just got even stronger, don't you? I mean, we all know the legendary Haku what this man can do and you know when you got those two kids' son, you know, I say, you know, but again once again, Bloodline is the timeline. You know, I love how they're able to, you know, step right into that position right now. You know, it's not like those boys are not ready, Tama and Loa. You know, they've been big superstars in Japan for many years," he said.

With Roman Reigns on hiatus, Solo Sikoa has taken charge of the faction. He has already added two new members to the group and could be on the verge of adding Jacob Fatu, who has reportedly signed with WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback