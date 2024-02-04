Rikishi sends a two-word message after The Rock seemingly takes away Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL spot

The Rock seemingly replacing Cody Rhodes as Roman Reigns' WrestleMania XL opponent has caused a major buzz in the wrestling world. Rikishi also joined in on the drama with a two-word message on social media.

The American Nightmare looked all set to go after The Tribal Chief once again after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. However, Cody noted on SmackDown that he won't challenge Reigns at The Showcase of Immortals, which was followed by The Brahma Bull making his return. Rock and Roman had a stare-down to close the show, after which it was announced that they would come face-to-face again at a media event on Thursday.

With all signs pointing towards a match between the Samoan cousins, there has been a major outrage in the wrestling community. Fans have rallied behind Cody Rhodes, and even stars like Logan Paul have come out in support of The American Nightmare.

Rikishi, who is a family member of The Rock and Roman Reigns, also joined in on the discussion as he asked fans," what's happening?"

Rikishi picked Miko Chioda as referee for potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match at WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes made history at this year's Royal Rumble. He became the first WWE Superstar since Stone Cold Steve Austin to win back-to-back Rumbles. The American Nightmare also declared his intentions to go after Roman Reigns once again. However, he revealed on SmackDown that he would not do so at WrestleMania, with The Rock seemingly taking his spot.

With the whole wrestling world talking about this shocking turn of events, referee Miko Chioda also chimed in, asking who should officiate the potential match between Rock and Roman Reigns. Rikishi stated that Chioda should be the one to do the honors.

What's next for Cody Rhodes is still hard to predict. However, there are speculations that the former AEW star could end up facing Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary urged Cody to pick him on RAW this past Monday, and his wish could come true at The Showcase of Immortals.

