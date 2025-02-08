Rikishi sends two-word message to his WWE star son after he attacked Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

Following this week's episode of SmackDown, Rikishi continues to be very proud. The WWE Hall of Famer's sons have been doing him proud in the ring lately, with tonight being no exception.

Solo Sikoa returned at the end of SmackDown and attacked Cody Rhodes, following his and Jey Uso's win in the main event. The two teamed up to defeat Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga of the new Bloodline. This came after their show-opening confrontation over which world champion Uso would choose as his WrestleMania 41 opponent.

The former Tribal Chief appeared after the tag team match in a black hoodie, before instantly hitting a Samoan Spike on Rhodes. This was Solo's first WWE appearance since the SmackDown episode immediately after losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on the Netflix premiere of Monday Night RAW.

Rikishi re-posted WWE's reel of Solo Sikoa's return and attack on Cody Rhodes on Instagram. He coupled it by tagging his son and telling him to "run it."

"#HesBack @solosikoa RUN IT 🩸☝🏾#Fatus #Anoais," wrote Rikishi.

As of the end of SmackDown, we don't know Sikoa's complete motives yet. However, revenge seems to be on his mind. Cody Rhodes may have to overcome one more obstacle before confirming he will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

