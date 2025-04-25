Rikishi shares character-breaking images of major Bloodline members at WrestleMania

Rikishi shared character-breaking images of Bloodline members from WWE WrestleMania 41 today on social media. The Hall of Famer is the father of Solo Sikoa and The Usos in real life.

The legend took to Instagram today to share a heartfelt message following WrestleMania 41. He posted a picture of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa and noted that family was the most important thing. Solo Sikoa kicked Jimmy Uso out of the faction following his loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania XL last year.

"WrestleMania weekend is about more than just the ring — it’s about family☝🏾Blessed for these moments," he wrote.

Jacob Fatu was also spotted with Rikishi in his photos from WrestleMania. Fatu defeated LA Knight to capture the United States Championship at The Show of Shows. Jimmy Uso was not in action at The Showcase of the Immortals but made an appearance during this past Monday's episode of RAW to celebrate with Jey Uso. Main Event Jey defeated Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion during Night 1 of WrestleMania 41.

Real-life Bloodline member claims the faction will never die in WWE

Afa Anoa'i Jr. recently made a very interesting claim about The Bloodline's future in the company.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Afa Jr. suggested that the faction is not going anywhere. He claimed that Paul Heyman was a snake and that the WWE Hall of Famer was in for a rude awakening in the weeks ahead.

“No… No. The Bloodline will never die. The Bloodline is not going anywhere. We will always remain on top. As far as Heyman goes, he’s a snake. We knew he was a snake, and we’ll see what happens... He was very close to us. But you know how they say, you keep your enemies pretty close to you. He played his part well, and he got what he needed out of us, and now all hell is going to rain loose on him. I promise you that.” (1:20 – 1:47)

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu were not getting along on the road to WWE WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the storyline in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

