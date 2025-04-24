4 Directions for Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu now that Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are injured

Despite the lingering tension between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the past few months, they have no choice but to rely on each other, as it seems Tama Tonga has also joined the injury list alongside Tonga Loa. In the absence of the 42-year-old, the duo can be involved in some interesting storylines.

The hierarchy of the new Bloodline changed after Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns at the beginning of this year, with Jacob Fatu seemingly assuming leadership. As expected, tension grew between Jacob and Solo, with Tama mainly siding with The Samoan Werewolf.

Now, Sikoa and Fatu have no choice but to get along, as it was recently reported that Tama Tonga had suffered an injury and would be away from WWE television for an indefinite period. Meanwhile, Tonga Loa has been on the sidelines due to an injury he suffered at Survivor Series: WarGames last winter.

In this list, we will look at four directions for Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the absence of the Tongans:

#4. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa could go after tag team gold

Last weekend at WrestleMania 41, Jacob walked out as the new United States Champion after he defeated LA Knight. Interestingly, the US Title can make the duo hungry to add more gold to the new Bloodline.

They could go after the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown. The Street Profits will be defending the title this Friday in a TLC Match, a perfect occasion for Sikoa and Fatu to send a message to the tag team division.

#3. Solo Sikoa may recall a "favor" he gave to Jacob Fatu

On the February 28 edition of SmackDown, Solo was supposed to battle Andrade in a qualifying match for the United States Championship. However, moments before the match, Sikoa said he wanted his family to make a statement. The Street Champion gave the spot to Jacob, who ended up winning the match.

Since then, Fatu has been involved in the US Championship scene and fighting well-known names like Braun Strowman and LA Knight. Due to this, Sikoa can claim that he kick-started Jacob's path to gold and demand a shot at the title. The Tribal Wolf may reluctantly agree as a sign of respect, but this can further make them drift apart.

#2. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa could be replaced by a 6'8'' giant

Solo and Jacob's alliance is already a force to be reckoned with, but the addition of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa makes them even stronger. Amid the absence of the Tongans, WWE may replace them with Hikuleo.

It has long been rumored that the six-foot-eight-inch monster signed with the Stamford-based promotion last year. However, he has yet to appear on television.

#1. Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu may finally happen

Jacob vs. Solo was one of the matches many thought would be featured at WrestleMania 41 after the tension between them kept increasing on the Road to The Show of Shows. While it didn't happen, the Stamford-based promotion may plan on doing it this summer.

In the absence of the Tongans, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu can finally focus on their relationship. However, more cracks could emerge, eventually leading to a full-blown war.

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More