4 major angles that could've happened at WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 but didn't

WWE WrestleMania 41 kicked off with new champions, some massive surprises, and more this Saturday. However, there were some major angles that many thought would happen that didn't take place.

WrestleMania 41 Night 1 saw the crowning of new champions like Jey Uso, who became the World Heavyweight Champion, and The New Day, who won the World Tag Team Championship. There were also some shocking moments, like Paul Heyman betraying Roman Reigns and CM Punk for Seth Rollins. However, WWE could have added other big moments on the first night of The Show of Shows to make it more memorable.

In this list, we will examine four major angles that could have happened at WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 but didn't.

#4. Solo Sikoa betraying Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu was one of the new champions crowned at WrestleMania 41 after he dethroned LA Knight for the United States Championship. However, this wasn't the outcome many thought would happen due to Solo Sikoa.

Tensions between Jacob and Solo on SmackDown have been more evident these past few weeks, which is why many thought the eventual break-up would happen at The Show of Shows. However, the friction between them seems to continue to brew on the Friday show in the coming weeks.

#3. Big E to cost The New Day the World Tag Team Championship

The addition of The New Day vs. War Raiders to the card of Night 1 received some mixed reactions from fans, as the feud wasn't that well-built and more sudden compared to the SmackDown roster. With this in mind, many thought something big was happening, like Big E returning.

Since E was kicked out of the group in November, fans have wanted him to get revenge, with WrestleMania as the stage. However, E never appeared at the main card, and Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston walked out as the new World Tag Team Champions.

#2. El Grande Americano wasn't unmasked

El Grande Americano walked out of 'Mania as the victor against Rey Fenix this weekend, though he did so with some assistance from a metal plate hidden in his mask. This move was predicted by many fans as it had happened before, but one many looked forward to was an unmasking.

It's been believed that the person underneath Americano's identity is Chad Gable. If he were unmasked at The Show of Shows, it would confirm what many already knew. However, WWE may have other plans for El Grande.

#1. Permanent reunion for Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41 Night 1 main event

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's alliance was paused on the Road to WrestleMania after the latter chose to join CM Punk's corner as a favor for teaming up with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series.

During the match, the Hall of Famer betrayed The Best in the World and sided with The Tribal Chief again. However, this moment was short-lived as it was later revealed that Heyman sided with Seth Rollins instead.

It seems that WWE missed the opportunity to once again reunite the Original Tribal Chief and The Wiseman. Instead, the promotion chose to go in a completely different route with the Visionary becoming the new Paul Heyman Guy. While it was a welcome change and a new direction, a reunion between the two Bloodline members would have also been a beautiful sight to witness.

