6 WWE Superstars who missed Night 1 of WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One concluded last night, and it featured many top stars. However, there are still many well-known names missing from this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

Some of the winners of WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One were Jade Cargill and Seth Rollins, while Jey Uso, The New Day, Jacob Fatu, and Tiffany Stratton walked out of The Show of Shows as the winners. Although The Grandest Stage of Them All had different surprises and appearances, some names many thought would appear were absent.

In this list, we will look at six WWE Superstars who missed Night One of WrestleMania 41.

#6. and #5. The Creed Brothers could have been on El Grande American's corner

El Grande Americano, heavily believed to be Chad Gable, defeated Rey Fenix on Night One of 'Mania. Ahead of the match, the victor got into an initial confrontation with well-known luchador Vikingo, who was sitting in the front row. However, this wouldn't have happened if The Creed Brothers were by his side.

The reason for leaving out Julius and Brutus may be because Americano still insists he is not Gable, the leader of American Made. However, The Creed Brothers have already teamed up with El Grande before, and it could have been reasoned that they became close.

#4. Dragon Lee could have been at Rey Fenix's corner

Rey Fenix is one star who could have had somebody else looking out for him yesterday, especially since Americano only won due to a metal sheet inside his mask, which he used against his rival. One name that could have been at the new SmackDown star's corner was Dragon Lee.

Rey and Dragon teamed up on this week's SmackDown with Rey against American Made. After what happened on the Friday show, Lee could have at least been on Fenix's corner for additional support and possibly warned him about what El Grande did.

#3. Ludwig Kaiser didn't accompany Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41

Gunther opened Night One of WrestleMania 41, where he put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jey Uso. Unlike his previous 'Mania appearances, Ludwig Kaiser didn't accompany him.

The Ring General and Kaiser may still be part of the Imperium, but they have interacted less on RAW as they have been focusing more on their own paths. Still, it would've been nice to see Ludwig with the former champion as a show of support.

#2. Many fans expected to see Big E get involved at The New Day vs. The War Raiders

The War Raiders vs. The New Day was a match that received mixed reactions at WrestleMania, as many thought the SmackDown roster had a better build and storyline leading up to the event. However, many thought this was added to the card due to possible interference from Big E, but it did not happen.

Although Big E was at The Show of Shows, he was only part of the pre- and post-show panel and did not appear in matches or the actual main card. Meanwhile, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were crowned the new World Tag Team Champions.

#1. Tama Tonga was shockingly absent from Jacob Fatu's corner

Another star who usually has an entourage for his matches is Jacob Fatu, who has Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga to watch over his back. However, only one person from his team was present yesterday.

Jacob Fatu was only with Solo Sikoa during his entrance, but the latter also didn't stay when his cousin fought LA Knight for the United States Championship. The Megastar took out Tonga last night on SmackDown. Still, The Samoan Werewolf was successful in his match.

