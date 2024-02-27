Rikishi shares interesting update ahead of WWE RAW

WWE legend Rikishi has delivered a message ahead of tonight's edition of RAW in San Jose, California. This week's episode of the red brand is the first show following the conclusion of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.

Last week on SmackDown, The Rock officially joined The Bloodline after turning heel during the WrestleMania Kickoff press event in Las Vegas on February 8. The Great One is scheduled to appear on the following three episodes of SmackDown on the road to WrestleMania 40.

Jey Uso used to be a member of The Bloodline but he decided to leave the group after his brother Jimmy betrayed him. Jimmy Uso attacked Main Event Jey again last week on WWE RAW during his title match against Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life. The Hall of Famer took to his Instagram story today to promote a project he is a part of. The veteran stated that the Kishi and The Island of Dreams book is doing well. You can check out his post in the image below.

The former superstar shared a message on Instagram ahead of RAW.

WWE Hall of Famer suggests Rikishi could be involved in the end of The Bloodline

WWE legend Teddy Long recently suggested Rikishi could return to the company and be a major factor in The Bloodline's final chapter.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Long said he doesn't think the promotion broke up the heel faction correctly. He claimed they could have done much more with the group and added that he would have had the Hall of Famer involved in the decline of The Bloodline.

"I just think the thing with The Bloodline is I don't think they broke it up right. I just found something there. There was so much more, to me, that you could have done with that. You could have involved Rikishi in there. I think that would have been the way I would have broken it up, you know, have Rikishi be the last deal." [From 03:48 to 05:09]

You can check out Teddy Long's comments in the video below:

The addition of The Rock to The Bloodline has made the group potentially stronger than ever. It will be fascinating to see who The Rock competes against at WrestleMania XL.

Have you enjoyed The Rock's heel turn so far?