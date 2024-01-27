Rikishi shares recent Bloodline update ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has taken to social media to share a Bloodline interaction ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Tonight is the final episode of the blue brand ahead of Royal Rumble 2024. The wrestling world is eagerly awaiting the premium live event tomorrow night. In addition to the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, Logan Paul is set to defend his United States Championship against Kevin Owens.

Roman Reigns will also be in action tomorrow night at Royal Rumble 2024. The Tribal Chief will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton. The Viper sent a message to Reigns and The Bloodline by confronting Paul Heyman in the ring last Friday night.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Rikishi took to Instagram to share a video of Roman Reigns scolding the Bloodline members for not getting things done. You can check out the Bloodline interaction on Rikishi's Instagram story by clicking here.

Reigns berates The Bloodline on SmackDown.

Rikishi on if he will return to WWE to help The Bloodline

WWE legend Rikishi was recently asked if he would ever consider returning to the promotion to help The Bloodline faction on SmackDown.

In real life, Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Jey Uso was once a part of The Bloodline but exited the group after Jimmy Uso betrayed the former at Summerslam 2023 during the Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter asked the legend if he would ever return to the company to help the heel faction on the blue brand. The veteran did not answer the question but did whisper to Apter that he could not say anything "until the time is right.''

"Well, I'd have to go [presses finger to lips]," he said. "I'd have to go silent on that." [2:44 – 2:52]

The Bloodline was once thought of as the most powerful faction in WWE but that may no longer be the case. It will be fascinating to see if Roman Reigns can overcome the odds in the Fatal Four-Way match tomorrow night and retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Which match are you looking forward to the most at Royal Rumble 2024? Let us know in the comment section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.