Rikishi shares update with fellow Bloodline member

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi shared an update with a fellow Bloodline member today on social media.

The WWE legend is the real-life father to The Usos and Solo Sikoa. The Bloodline was once the most powerful faction in the promotion, but that has now become debatable with the emergence of The Judgment Day. Jey Uso was betrayed by his brother Jimmy at SummerSlam 2023, and it resulted in him leaving the faction last September.

On the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown, The Bloodline interfered in the Triple Threat match between Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles to determine Roman Reigns' challenger at the Royal Rumble. The attack ended the match in a disqualification, but SmackDown GM Nick Aldis informed Paul Heyman that Roman Reigns will now be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way at Royal Rumble 2024.

Rikishi took to Instagram today to share a new photograph with Solo Sikoa. The Hall of Famer added the caption "#FATUBRAND 🩸," as seen in his post below.

Rikishi addresses the possibility of returning to WWE to help The Bloodline

Rikishi recently addressed the possibility of returning to the company to get involved with The Bloodline.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the 58-year-old was asked if he plans to return to WWE to help the heel faction on SmackDown. The veteran dodged the question and added that he couldn't say anything until it was the right time to do so.

"Well, I'd have to go [presses finger to lips]," Rikishi said. "I'd have to go silent on that." [2:44 – 2:52]

Roman Reigns has relied on his fellow stablemates to keep him at the top of the company. It will be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief can overcome the odds and retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the Fatal 4-Way match at Royal Rumble 2024.

