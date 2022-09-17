Rikishi has two-word reaction to Sami Zayn seemingly calling himself the WWE Hall of Famer's son

Rikishi has finally responded to Sami Zayn seemingly addressing himself as the WWE Hall of Famer's son in a recent tweet.

Sami Zayn has done everything in his power over the past few months to become a part of Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction. His efforts are finally paying off as he is now an honorary member of The Bloodline.

WWE legend Rikishi recently replied to WWE's Instagram picture of Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Zayn. He seemed pretty proud that three of his six children are now mainstays on WWE TV. Zayn responded to the veteran's tweet with, "Almost like 4 sons, in a way."

The pro-wrestling veteran has now reacted to Zayn's tweet with a wholesome message. Check it out below:

"Call daddy," the Hall of Famer wrote.

Check out the tweets below:

How did WWE fans react to Rikishi sending a message to Sami Zayn?

The Hall of Famer's response to Zayn was met with a bunch of reactions from fans who have been rooting for the latter for a while now.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Now that Rikishi has acknowledged Zayn as well, it remains to be seen what's next for the former Intercontinental Champion. He has worked tirelessly over the past few months to get on The Bloodline's good side, and his efforts weren't in vain. It's interesting to note that Roman Reigns showered big praise on Zayn last year:

"But there's something he has, like an intangible that you can't stop looking. Even in real life you want to converse with him, you want to have a quick little conversation... He's one of those guys that's so talented that he, whatever it may be, it just needs a little more. If you can get Sami Zayn on TV more, that's a good thing," said Reigns.

It would be interesting to see what Zayn has to say in response to Rikishi's message. Fans who have been keeping up with this angle for a while now and would love to see a WWE segment featuring the duo.

What are your thoughts on the Hall of Famer's message to Zayn? Sound off in the comments below.

