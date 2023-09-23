Rising SmackDown star calls out Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller has a habit of disrespecting WWE legends. He recently took shots at John Cena on Twitter ahead of SmackDown. This time, however, a rising SmackDown Superstar called Waller out for his tweet.

The Australian star got into an altercation with a returning John Cena at Money in The Bank earlier this year. The 16-time world champion praised the London crowd when the Aussie decided to confront Cena. It resulted in John Cena hitting Waller with an Attitude Adjustment.

Earlier today, WWE announced that Perth will host Elimination Chamber 2024. It was the perfect opportunity for Waller to mock John Cena and the United Kingdom through his tweet.

But the tweet did not go well with English WWE Superstar Ridge Holland. He offered a direct threat to the Aussie in his reply to the tweet. You can see the tweets here:

"Since this moment: PLE announced in London- 0 PLE announced in Australia- 1 Suck it John Also England you can suck it too," - Waller wrote.

Ridge Holland replied:

"I’d love to slap you up"

Holland and Waller are two of the upcoming superstars in WWE. This Twitter interaction may lead to a feud between the two. It would be intriguing to see them compete in the WWE ring.

WWE will be pushing Grayson Waller and other Australian superstars

Over the past couple of years, WWE has been trying to expand even more globally. The company has been hosting Premium Live Events outside the USA regularly. Events in London, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, and India did great numbers and increased WWE's appeal in those countries.

WWE is trying to do the same by announcing a major Premium Live Event in Australia in 2024 after five years away. According to reports, WWE is all set to push Australian Superstars such as Rhea Ripley, Grayson Waller, Indi Hartwell, and Bronson Reed, building up to the Elimination Chamber 2024.

Do you think Grayson Waller will be the most popular Aussie by the 2024 Premium Live Event? Sound off in the comments section below.

