Rob Van Dam clarifies controversial comment over Raja Jackson incident 

Rob Van Dam has come out and clarified his controversial post about the Raja Jackson incident. Following the vicious attack on pro wrestler Syko Stu by the son of the former UFC fighter, RVD tweeted that “So far, I got Raja’s back.”
During the KnokX Pro wrestling event, Raja jumped the ring and took down Stu with a slam. He then landed a flurry of punches on Stu while he lay there out cold. As such, RVD's statement drew the ire of the fans on social media, as Stu had to be hospitalized following the incident.
Now, the former ECW Champion has offered clarification for his controversial comment on his 1 Of A Kind With RVD podcast.
"I want to start out by saying best wishes to f***ing Syko Stu Smith. Hopefully, he will regain his health and do it quickly. He definitely didn't deserve what happened to him. If you thought that me saying that was somehow hypocritical because my text said that ‘I back Raja,’ then you are one of the basic thinkers that can’t understand how those can both be true in the same universe,” he said.
RVD then said that he wasn't picking a side with his comment about Raja Jackson and explained that his post was meant to reflect how the situation had gone out of control with Raja receiving hate online.
"I’m not saying that this guy Stu deserved what happened to him by saying that ‘I got Raja’s back.’ What I’m saying is, I see the pathway that he took that led to what happened,” he added.
Mark Henry also shared his take on the Raja Jackson incident
WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry addresses the Raja Jackson incident in an interview with TMZ Sports. Henry said that as a veteran Syko Stu should've acted more responsibly and that he didn't handle the situation well at the start.
"If indeed what I saw was what I saw, which is people before the show, during the daytime, drinking and intoxicated or partially intoxicated (...) And you bust a bottle over a guy's head and talk trash like that guy was not going to do nothing, yeah, you're at fault," Henry said. [H/T - TMZ]
Stu and Raja had an interaction before the show where the pro wrestler hit the MMA fighter with a beer bottle on the head. Raja Jackson was set to get his payback, but it appears he took things too far.
