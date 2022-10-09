Rob Van Dam reacts to claim that he's "blind from one eye"

Rob Van Dam has replied to a ridiculous claim made by a fan about him on Twitter.

Van Dam began trending on wrestling Twitter last night when Seth Rollins wore in-ring gear inspired by the WWE Hall of Famer at Extreme Rules. RVD himself shared a hilarious reaction to the tribute. Shortly after, a fan made a bizarre claim via a tweet, stating that the company can't bring the veteran back.

The fan added that RVD is "blind from one eye," which would prevent WWE from putting him back in the ring. The ECW legend noticed the tweet and immediately dismissed the claim. Check out his response below:

"Where do idiots get this sh*t from?" RVD asked.

Rob Van Dam did suffer visual impairment six years ago

It seems like the fan was referring to comments that Rob Van Dam made five years ago when he admitted that he would never be able to wrestle for WWE again.

Back then, RVD said that he suffered a concussion in November 2016 that had "caused visual impairment." He added that the trauma had disqualified him from working for the company.

For those unaware, RVD wrestled his last WWE match way back in 2014. Interestingly, the bout was against Seth Rollins on an episode of WWE Main Event. The contest ended in the veteran's favor via a countout.

Not long ago, RVD opened up about a potential WWE return and had the following to say:

"That would be awesome, yeah. You know what, I kinda feel like if they wanted me there, then I would be there. They would make it so that I would want to be there. Without having any, just being on the fence and not feeling hungry or either way, just whatever happens happens, like RVD is, I kinda feel like that."

The former WWE Champion added:

"I don’t know what they wanna do, what their plan is, what their agenda is for all their talent now. Seems like they want more normal-looking people that normal-looking people can relate to, maybe, but I really don’t even know. It’s whatever, but I’m around,” said Van Dam.

Seth Rollins' tribute to Rob Van Dam certainly made many fans clamor for the latter's return somewhere down the line. RVD is currently 51 years old but can still go in the ring. It wouldn't be out of the question to see him make a one-off comeback to WWE in the near future.

What do you think? Do you believe Rob Van Dam will ever appear on WWE TV again? Sound off in the comments section below.

