"Like trying to talk to somebody that spoke a different language" - WWE Hall of Famer on Vince McMahon

New WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has opened up about his relationship with Vince McMahon. RVD stated that he wasn't mature enough in his past runs with WWE and didn't know what to talk to Vince McMahon about.

Rob Van Dam was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this week as part of the class of 2021. The former WWE World Champion was a fan favorite in his first run, thanks to his phenomenal athletic ability and fast-paced matches.

While speaking on The Angle Podcast, RVD said that he wasn't "mature enough" to have a relationship with someone like Vince McMahon. He said he found it difficult to have conversations with McMahon.

"I'm in with Vince. As long as Vince loves me, there's nothing that I want from them so it's not a problem. I keep up with Vince enough. I have a relationship with Vince in my own mind because I respect him and I'm so glad to know him and he's alive and he's a treasure. When I was there, I wasn't mature enough to handle a relationship like that. It was like trying to talk to somebody that spoke a different language. He's intimidating and also, what am I going to talk about? I'm trying to go to my car and smoke a joint and he wants to know what I think about working a program with so and so." (H/T Fightful)

Following the ceremony, Rob Van Dam said it "felt awesome" to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Rob Van Dam's future in WWE

Rob Van Dam revealed last month that he is not keen on returning to WWE if it meant he would have to go back to the pre-COVID schedule.

Advertisement

RVD also disclosed earlier this year that WWE are making a documentary about him, which will be released later this year.