Rob Van Dam says ECW legend should've been inducted into WWE Hall of Fame before him

Rob Van Dam has stated that ECW legend and former WWE Superstar Sabu deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame and should've been inducted before him.

Rob Van Dam was asked on After The Bell by Corey Graves which ECW Original should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. RVD stated that Sabu, who was his mentor and trainer, deserves a place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I'd like to see Sabu inducted into the Hall of Fame. I feel like on a lot of grounds he should've been inducted before me. He was my mentor, my trainer and, you know, I had a text conversation with him where I said how I felt that he should have be in it before me."

"The answer is definitely, I'd like to see Sabu inducted in a legend level, I totally think he deserves it, and I think he would have to do a little bit of repairing on some of the image tarnishing that has been done."

Corey Graves agreed with Rob Van Dam and said that the ECW legend definitely deserves a place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Sabu's thoughts on the WWE Hall of Fame

Sabu

Rob Van Dam may think that Sabu should be in the WWE Hall of Fame, but the ECW legend is seemingly not a fan of it. In a recent interview, Sabu said that the WWE Hall of Fame is the "fakest Hall of Fame there is."

"I think that I wouldn't be, because I think it's the fakest Hall of Fame there is. But I would do it for the pay-off. I'd make sure everyone knows that I don't think I'm a Hall of Famer just because they say it."

Sabu had a brief run with WWE, wrestling in the promotion between 2006 and 2007. The 56-year-old still wrestles, with his last match coming at GCW last year.

