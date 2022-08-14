WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam wants to face a current top champion in his last match

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently shared his thoughts on facing WWE US Champion Bobby Lashley in his last match.

RVD hasn't competed in a WWE ring ever since his last run with the promotion in 2014. His last match was against Seth Rollins on an episode of Main Event where Van Dam walked away with the win via count out.

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared virtually at the first-ever Wrestling Fans convention in India, WrestleVerse to interact with fans. He stated that among the current crop of superstars across promotions, he would like to face "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley.

"I don't know, maybe Bobby Lashley. I have been in the ring with him before and he is in a very, very good position right now," Rob Van Dam said. (00:19-00:30)

Since capturing the United States Championship from Austin Theory at Money In The Bank PPV, Lashley has been on an undefeated run. He has defended his title successfully against Ciampa on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. He is set to defend his title once again on the upcoming edition of RAW against two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Rob Van Dam is open to a WWE return

In an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports, Rob Van Dam stated that he would be open to a return to WWE if they wanted him to. The former ECW Champion is still an active performer. His most recent bout inside the squared circle was at the NOAH Destination event on July 16th, 2022 where he teamed up with Masato Tanaka in a hardcore tag team match.

It would be interesting to see if he does make a return to WWE and gets to face Lashley. The two superstars have shared the ring multiple times in the past and it will be an exciting prospect if they do get to do it one more time.

