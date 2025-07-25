  • home icon
Rob Van Dam and his wife share personal Hulk Hogan stories following WWE legend's tragic passing

By JP David
Published Jul 25, 2025 12:17 GMT
Hulk Hogan, Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes. (Photo: @katieforbes4real on Instagram)
Hulk Hogan with Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes. (Photo credits: Forbes' Instagram)

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam and his wife, Katie Forbes, paid tribute to Hulk Hogan by sharing personal stories about the pro wrestling icon. Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 in Clearwater, Florida.

The Hulkster reportedly died due to cardiac arrest, with paramedics arriving at his residence before 10 a.m., according to TMZ. He was still brought to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tributes poured in for the WWE legend, with RVD and his wife going live on his YouTube channel for a special episode of the 1 of a Kind podcast. They remembered the impact of Hulk Hogan, as well as their personal relationship with the icon himself.

Forbes remembered celebrating her birthday at Hogan's restaurant in Florida. She was happy to have a recent memory with the legend, whom she described as gracious:

"We went there for my birthday party the year before. We celebrated my birthday with Hulk at Hogan's Hangout. Every time we were in town, he would say, ‘I can't believe y'all are really here.’ He was really happy when we'd come visit. He'd drive us around and welcome us in his home and his gym. And at his restaurant, he was so generous, like ordering everything on the menu, and he never let us pay, and like hooked us up with all these shirts. He was very, very generous. So, that was fun. I'm glad we got those times with him hanging out in Clearwater and at Hogan's Hangout," Forbes said. [From 17:57 to 18:39]
Check out the video below:

youtube-cover
RVD remembered Hogan putting him over in an interview and how it was important to him since he grew up being a Hulkamaniac. He also appreciated Hogan recruiting him to join TNA Wrestling in 2010.

Katie Forbes posts pictures with Hulk Hogan from her birthday party

As part of her tribute to Hulk Hogan, Katie Forbes shared personal photos from her birthday party at the WWE legend's Florida restaurant. Forbes also included pictures from other events with The Hulkster over the years. She even sent her love to Nick Hogan and his wife, Tana Lea.

"RIP to a Legend, a friend , and a true inspiration @hulkhogan ❤️ We love you @nickhogan & @thereturnoftanalea ❤️," Forbes wrote.

In addition to Nick Hogan, The Hulkster is survived by his daughter, Brooke Hogan, and his third wife, Sky Daily, whom he married in 2023.

