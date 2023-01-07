Sami Zayn's celebration after The Usos' win over Drew McIntyre and Sheamus is currently going viral on Wrestling Twitter.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Usos took on Drew McIntyre and Sheamus with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles on the line. The lengthy battle ended with The Usos picking up a huge win over the two former Champions.

Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman were watching the match in The Bloodline's room. As soon as The Usos won the contest, The Honorary Uce kicked off an over-the-top celebration that involved throwing a lot of popcorn around, much to the disgust of The Tribal Chief.

Zayn's celebration and Reigns' reaction to the same received loads of hilarious reactions from fans on Twitter.

Roman Reigns wasn't happy with Sami Zayn over last week's huge loss

The final episode of SmackDown of 2022 saw Roman Reigns and Sami losing a tag team match to John Cena and Kevin Owens. Zayn was quite sure that The Bloodline would emerge victorious when all was said and done, but things didn't turn out that way.

Roman Reigns wasn't happy with Zayn guaranteeing a win and then being pinned in the end. Reigns suspected that Sami was eyeing his spot and asked him if he wanted to be The Tribal Chief.

An unhappy Reigns yelled at The Honorary Uce in front of the live crowd before Kevin Owens came out and interrupted the segment. Later in the night, Zayn attempted to apologize to the Undisputed Universal Champion and made it clear that he wasn't trying to take Reigns' spot.

In a big twist, The Tribal Chief told the 38-year-old that he's angry at The Prizefighter and taking his frustration out on him instead. He proceeded to apologize to Zayn for the same, much to the latter's surprise.

BeyondThe3Count @BeyondThe3Count

Roman Reigns "I should be the one apologizing. I'm sorry, Sami Zayn." Reigns is a master manipulator

In the end, all seemed well and good as The Usos picked up a massive win, and The Honorary Uce was elated beyond what Reigns could imagine. The Tribal Chief certainly didn't seem happy with Zayn throwing popcorn all over his room, though.

Did you enjoy Sami Zayn's celebration on SmackDown? What would be your reaction if/when The Bloodline turns on him?

