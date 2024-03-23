Roman Reigns admits former WWE US Champion "s*cks" at wrestling

Since his run as the "Tribal Chief" commenced in 2020, Roman Reigns has had so many WWE Superstars come his way who were legitimate challenges to him. However, there was one superstar who, despite having the ammunition, went against stepping up to The Bloodline's leader. That man is Austin Theory.

Theory chose to instead cash-in his Money in the Bank contract in 2022 on then-United States Champion Seth Rollins. It was also the first time the Money in the Bank was not used on a world champion.

Speaking on his show, The Pat McAfee Show, Pat McAfee reminded everyone that he defeated Austin Theory at WrestleMania two years ago. When one of the men on the panel heckled that the former US Champion "s*cks" at wrestling, Reigns agreed to it. Furthermore, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion added:

"It's a fact," he said, then raised his hand for 'the one' gesture. [From 2:39:08 to 2:39:14]

Theory currently performs on the SmackDown brand, where Reigns rules as the top guy. Since dropping his belt to Rey Mysterio in the fall of 2023, the 26-year-old has significantly fallen down the ladder.

John Cena recounts brutally destroying Austin Theory on the mic ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39

At WrestleMania 39, Austin Theory retained the US Title against John Cena in the event's opener. However, their sole promo segment on RAW prior to the match is what fans look back on fondly than the bout itself.

Cena finally revealed on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet recently why he chose to absolutely roast Theory and turn him into a nobody on the mic:

"I was really close to the chest with Austin Theory when we were able to go back and forth verbally. I see so much potential in him, and I wanna shake him and be like, 'You're gonna learn all this stuff. I just wish you would learn it today,'" Cena said.

Despite the massive feather on his cap that is a victory over The GOAT on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Theory has found himself without a match this time around. However, the show is still a few weeks away. It remains to be seen if he and Grayson Waller qualify on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

