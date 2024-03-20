Roman Reigns advertised for major appearance ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Roman Reigns is scheduled to make a major appearance during the week of WWE WrestleMania XL. This year's WrestleMania will air live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Tribal Chief will be teaming up with The Rock during Night 1 of WrestleMania to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. If The Bloodline win, they can interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match during Night 2. However, if Rhodes and Rollins win, The Bloodline is banned from interfering in the match.

The Rock will be appearing on the final edition of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 40 on April 1. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are scheduled for a face-to-face this Friday night on WWE SmackDown. As pointed out by WrestleOps, The Head of the Table is also advertised to appear on the April 1 edition of RAW. The show will take place at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn and the official website has Roman Reigns and The Rock on the banner for the show.

WWE legend explains why Cody Rhodes should not have any help defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently shared why nobody should help Cody Rhodes win at WWE WrestleMania.

The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble match last year but came up short against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 after Solo Sikoa interfered in the match. Rhodes has a chance to avenge the loss this year, but DDP believes he must do it on his own.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, DDP stated that his career was helped dramatically by Randy Savage putting him over clean, and Rhodes needs to win by himself at WrestleMania.

"I wouldn't do that, bro, because the finish is too good. When Randy Savage put me over, it changed my life dramatically. Like, dramatically. No one put me on top of him. That's not how a Rhodes wins." [3:50 – 4:21]

The Bloodline is more powerful than ever now that The Rock has joined the faction. It will be interesting to see who has the advantage heading into WrestleMania after Rhodes and Reigns meet face-to-face this Friday night on WWE SmackDown.