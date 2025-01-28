Roman Reigns approves of major WWE faction's heel turn

Roman Reigns approves of a major WWE faction's recent heel turn. The former champion has not been seen since he defeated Solo Sikoa in the Tribal Combat match earlier this month on RAW.

The New Day turned heel last month by betraying Big E after he offered to be their manager. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston refused the offer and made it clear that they wanted nothing to do with Big E anymore.

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, The Head of the Table shared his thoughts on The New Day's heel turn. Reigns humorously said that he approved of their actions and they were finally taking control:

Trending

"I think they are doing great. I think they finally made the right choice, they are being responsible, and they are taking ownership. You know what I mean?" said Reigns. [From 00:06 - 00:14]

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio battled Xavier Woods last night in a singles match on WWE RAW. Woods bought front-row tickets for his family, but they didn't show up until halfway through the bout. Woods' family arrived sporting "New Day sucks" shirts, and Rey Mysterio posed with them after picking up the victory.

Former WWE writer reacts to Roman Reigns missing shows before Royal Rumble

Vince Russo recently commented on Roman Reigns not being present for WWE shows on the road to Royal Rumble 2025.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed he didn't understand why the company didn't have Reigns on last night's show. The legend also wondered why Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes were not in action as well:

"I just don't get it [Roman being absent] like, this is the third week of Netflix. Is this the 3rd or the 4th? And you're in Cody's [Rhodes] hometown. Cody is not wrestling. [Seth] Rollins is not wrestling. CM Punk isn't wrestling. Roman Reigns isn't wrestling. Rhea Ripley isn't wrestling. I don't understand it. We were always, man, in 'balls to the walls' mode. Always, man." [From 37:50 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Paul Heyman revealed that Roman Reigns would be the cover athlete for WWE 2K25 during last night's show. The Tribal Chief will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback