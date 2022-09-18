Roman Reigns asks Paul Heyman if he is secretly working with another WWE Superstar

Roman Reigns jokingly questioned after the WWE Crown Jewel press conference whether Paul Heyman is advising Logan Paul on his wrestling career.

Paul will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia on November 5. Most WWE Superstars train for several years before receiving a world title shot. However, the YouTube sensation will be given that opportunity in just his third match.

Heyman and Reigns spoke to The Schmo shortly after the press conference concluded. Discussing Paul’s meteoric rise to the main-event scene, The Tribal Chief posed an interesting question to his special counsel:

“He [Logan Paul] is a smart guy,” Reigns said. “Pretty strategic, I’d say. It’s almost as if he was counseled by my Wiseman [Paul Heyman]? It seems like a very smart play.” [0:29-0:37]

Heyman looked shocked by Reigns’ remark and immediately reassured the Bloodline leader that he has nothing to do with Paul:

“No,” Heyman said. “No, no, no, no, no, no, no.” [0:38-0:40]

The Heyman-Reigns partnership briefly ended in late 2021/early 2022 when the former ECW owner realigned with his previous client Brock Lesnar.

Reigns raised a lot of doubts about Heyman’s loyalty during that time, but he appeared to believe his on-screen ally on this occasion:

“I’m just making sure,” Reigns said. “That was a test.” [0:41-0:42]

Reigns shoved Paul toward the end of the press conference, prompting WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to get involved.

Paul Heyman explains what Roman Reigns will do to Logan Paul

The Head of the Table has defeated several high-profile title challengers over the last two years, including Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre.

Paul Heyman added that the end result at Crown Jewel will be no different to Roman Reigns’ previous title matches:

“I see him [Logan Paul] stacked up like Daniel Bryan and Edge and Brock Lesnar and Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre and every other challenger that’s ever come up against my Tribal Chief. Smashed, packed, sent home to the hospital, and we move on to the next person.” [0:59-1:14]

Paul teamed up with The Miz to win his debut WWE match against Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 in April. He also emerged victorious in his first singles match against The Miz at SummerSlam in July.

