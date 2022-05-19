Roman Reigns added to WWE RAW in build-up to major event

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being advertised for the July 25 episode of RAW, scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York City.

According to the latest reports, Reigns signed a new contract with WWE and will now work fewer dates than before. Due to the new deal, WWE stopped advertising Reigns for TV tapings and house shows in July and August. However, he was included in the promotional plans for Money in the Bank and SummerSlam.

As far as the July 25 episode of RAW is concerned, which will be the go-home episode for WWE SummerSlam, stars like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, RK-Bro, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and The Street Profits are also advertised alongside Roman. The match card is yet to be announced. The Head of the Table may also appear on the July 29 SmackDown episode, the final one before SummerSlam.

Paul Heyman wants to see Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns appearing on RAW before SummerSlam could mean he'll feud with a top star on the red brand. Cody Rhodes is a possible opponent for The Tribal Chief at the event. Paul Heyman recently spoke about the potential match-up.

During a recent appearance on Wrestling Inside The Ropes, Heyman said the only way Dusty Rhodes' son can fulfill his aim is by facing Roman Reigns:

"Absolutely. Cody Rhodes is not only someone with an extensive legacy, my God, he’s son of The American Dream Dusty Rhodes, but he has carved out his own niche. He’s achieved his own accomplishments...he went out on his own. He ‘blazed his own trail.’ He helped create something that completely changed the complexion of the industry. And now he comes back to claim what he feels is his moment and the only way he’s gonna be able to live that moment is to step into the ring with ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns. It’s a story that writes itself and Cody Rhodes is a magnificent talent who whether he is or isn’t the son of Dusty Rhodes...He’s that talented."

It'll be interesting to see if The American Nightmare challenges Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2022.

Edited by Abhinav Singh