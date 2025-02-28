Roman Reigns breaks character to call Paul Heyman cute

Roman Reigns broke character to give Paul Heyman a surprising compliment. The two stars have been in an alliance since August 2020.

Amid their absence from WWE, the OTC and the Wiseman made an appearance in a recent YouTube video posted by IGN. The two reacted to a bunch of memes about the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. One of those portrayed the 39-year-old looking at Heyman's picture on his mobile phone.

Roman Reigns could not contain his laughter after looking at the meme. The Head of the Table claimed The Wiseman looked "cute" in the picture. The Bloodline member followed it up by calling the meme fake and AI-generated.

The former Shield member's last in-ring appearance saw him compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He scored four eliminations before getting thrown over the top rope together with Seth Rollins by CM Punk. After getting eliminated, a frustrated Rollins hit Roman with two Curb Stomps, including one on the steel steps.

Seth Rollins makes interesting remark about Roman Reigns' WWE WrestleMania 41 status

After taking out Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins made a massive claim about the OTC's status for this year's edition of The Showcase of the Immortals.

During a recent interview on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, The Visionary claimed that Reigns' WrestleMania status was still unknown. Rollins added that he was unaware of when his former stablemate would return. However, the 38-year-old pointed out that Roman was on a limited schedule.

"You mentioned me Stomping Roman's head at the 'Rumble. We don't know where his WrestleMania status is going to be. I don't know when he's going to come back. He's on a limited schedule as it is. So we'll see what kind of deal he wants to work out," he said. [From 26:11 to 26:23]

You can check out Seth Rollins' comments in the video below:

Seth Rollins is set to feature in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The Visionary will compete against John Cena, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul for an opportunity to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns shows up to get his revenge and cost Rollins the bout this Saturday.

Who do you think will win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

