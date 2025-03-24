Roman Reigns breaks silence about major WrestleMania announcement

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has finally broken his silence regarding a blockbuster WrestleMania announcement made last week on Friday Night SmackDown. The OTC is set to wrestle two of his major rivals at The Show of Shows in less than a month.

Roman Reigns returned to the blue brand's show to explain why he attacked CM Punk and Seth Rollins on the March 10 edition of Monday Night RAW. However, the two stars came out to confront Reigns one by one, eventually leading to a three-way brawl to end the show. It was then announced that the three stars would lock horns in a Triple Threat match at 'Mania.

Earlier today, Roman Reigns took to his Instagram account to note that he and Paul Heyman were WrestleMania bound. He shared multiple pictures of himself accompanied by The Wiseman from the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

"OTC and Wiseman are 'Mania bound, once again. #WrestleMania," he wrote.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Former WWE Superstar believes Paul Heyman will betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer has made a massive claim about the OTC and his Wiseman heading into The Showcase of The Immortals.

On a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, Dreamer stated that he felt Paul Heyman would play a huge role in deciding the outcome of the WrestleMania bout. The 54-year-old added The Wiseman would betray his Tribal Chief and align with CM Punk instead. Dreamer reasoned that Heyman might think Roman Reigns may not produce as much money as Punk, given the latter's more frequent appearances.

“I think Paul Heyman is going to decide the finish if this is the match. […] This whole thing with Punk and Paul, at the end of the day, Punk is more of a full-timer than Roman. I don’t know if Paul would go to his friend as opposed to his money train, because also the money train may be, in Paul’s mind, not producing as much money. That’s always Paul’s bottom line. I’m talking [strictly about] the character,” opined Dreamer.

Check out the entire conversation below:

The Triple Threat match between the three former WWE Champions will be one of the most anticipated contests at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen who would emerge victorious on The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas.

