Roman Reigns confirms his loyalty following SummerSlam shock

Roman Reigns confirmed his loyalty following a shocking moment last night at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Reigns competed in a tag team match during Night One of the premium live event at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.The Head of the Table teamed up with Jey Uso to battle Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in the opening match of the PLE. Reigns saved The Yeet Master from a Spear by jumping in front of Bron Breakker in a shocking moment, and Uso went on to win the match for the team. Jey Uso connected with a Frog Splash on Reed for the pinfall victory.Reigns took to Instagram today to confirm his loyalty to Jey Uso following their impressive victory last night at WWE SummerSlam. He also shared several images from the match, and you can check them out in his post below.&quot;Nobody champions my family better than me. #SummerSlam @uceyjucey,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeth Rollins is also aligned with Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman on WWE RAW. The Visionary returned at the end of Night One of SummerSlam and cashed in on CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Punk had just defeated Gunther to capture the title when Rollins decided to cash in.Triple H comments on Roman Reigns' match at WWE SummerSlamWWE Chief Content Officer Triple H claimed that Roman Reigns' actions at SummerSlam prove that he was a changed man.Speaking at the SummerSlam Post-Show, The King of Kings noted that Reigns would have never taken a bullet for Jey Uso or anyone else in the past. He also suggested that Main Event Jey had earned The Tribal Chief's respect.&quot;It's a different Roman Reigns. You go back a couple of years, Roman doesn't take a bullet for anyone. Roman Reigns taking a bullet for Jey Uso tonight. Over this time, I think Jey Uso has earned the respect of The Tribal Chief. I think there was a point in time where he was calling him 'Main Event Jey Uso' and all that stuff as a, 'I'll make you feel good about yourself, kid.' Now, I think he really sees Jey Uso as Main Event Jey Uso. Doesn't mean he's not still The Tribal Chief, but I think Jey Uso has earned the respect of The Tribal Chief.&quot; [From 1:09:18 onwards]You can check out the video below:It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Roman Reigns moving forward following his victory at SummerSlam.