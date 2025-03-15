Roman Reigns consoled a crying non-WWE star & offered words of encouragement

Over the years, Roman Reigns has inspired many young talents. Recently, a non-WWE star shared a story about Reigns from nearly nine years ago. TNA wrestler KC Navarro recalled a heartfelt gesture and piece of advice he received from The Tribal Chief during their first meeting.

Ad

During an interview with Z100 New York, The Sugar Rush revealed that when he was 16, he cried when he saw Roman Reigns at a meet-and-greet event. KC Navarro remembered the former Universal Champion's advice to chase his dreams, which had motivated him to start wrestling.

"[I was] sixteen. I went up to him [Roman Reigns], and I started crying because a year prior, I met him for the first time, and he just told me to chase my dreams then. Then, a few months later, I started wrestling, and then a year later, I won my first title. It was very motivating for me, and when I met him that time, it was like all the emotions came and hit me at one time, and then he made the woman stop the whole meet and greet to get me a chair, sit me down," Navarro said. [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

Trending

A year later, after winning his first championship, the current TNA star was overcome with emotions. However, Roman Reigns halted the meet and greet, sat Navarro down, and offered a motivational speech about self-belief and future aspirations.

"He was like, 'Look man, a lot of people don't believe in me now. They're booing me out of the building. I'm positioned to be the guy; nobody wants to see me be the guy, but I believe in myself. You have to believe in yourself because one day I'm going to be running this place, and I believe one day, that if you truly believe in yourself, you'll be taking my spot and you’ll be running it,'" he added. [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

Ad

KC Navarro wants to face former WWE Champion Roman Reigns in the ring

In the same interview with Z100 New York, the young star stated that he hopes to share a ring with Roman Reigns in the future. He identified the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion as a key influence from his youth.

KC Navarro claimed that a match with The Tribal Chief would finalize his wrestling story. The TNA star explained that this was a future goal, not a near-term possibility.

Ad

"I would love for it to happen one day. I don't think it'll be tomorrow, but I think one day I'd love to go against Roman Reigns. That's my guy. That's the one guy that I feel like, for me to have my story finished, cause he was the guy that inspired me as a kid," he said.

Ad

Ad

Upon his surprise return to this week's Monday Night RAW, Reigns inadvertently aided Seth Rollins to win the Steel Cage Match against CM Punk. He then attacked both The Visionary and The Second City Saint in retaliation for their actions at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event earlier this year.

If the rumors are true, Roman Reigns will face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41 next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback