Roman Reigns defeating major WWE star at Elimination Chamber could work in favor of Cody Rhodes, claims veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes Roman Reigns beating The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber could work in favor of Cody Rhodes.

The Brahma Bull returned to the Stamford-based company last week on RAW and teased a clash with The Head of the Table. Meanwhile, The American Nightmare still hopes to receive another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after failing to dethrone Reigns last April at WrestleMania 39.

While many believed Rhodes would get his shot at WrestleMania 40, The Rock's return raised doubts about the match happening. Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno discussed whether the potential square-off between The Brahma Bull and Reigns should happen at WrestleMania or Elimination Chamber.

The wrestling veteran explained that Rhodes could benefit from Reigns potentially defeating his cousin, The Rock, at Elimination Chamber in Australia before facing him at the Show of Shows:

"Everybody could talk about, 'Okay, it's a WrestleMania [match],' but still, though, I think I mentioned this in the show yesterday, if Roman beats The Rock in the Elimination Chamber, it makes him that much stronger a win for Cody if Cody beats him at WrestleMania. So, like I said, I don't think you need to save this for anything. If it's ready for Elimination Chamber, they should put it on. It's another premium live event on your subscription package to the network, you know, which is all WrestleMania is technically speaking," he said. [0:58 - 1:39]

Should The Rock challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

On a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the possibility of seeing Roman Reigns drop his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship ahead of WrestleMania before facing The Rock in a non-title match at the Show of Shows.

The current NXT color commentator claimed a non-title clash between The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief would not have the same impact as a championship match:

"I don't know. Title sounds a lot better to me, you know, when you got Rock and Roman, you know what I mean. No title, that doesn't feel the same," he said.

