Roman Reigns explains why The Usos will be forced to get better in 2025

Roman Reigns is now once again the undisputed Tribal Chief of The Bloodline. He claims Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso will be forced to get better this year.

WWE's Uso twins had a rollercoaster year in 2024. They competed against each other at WrestleMania XL and eventually reunited before the year's end. They are now looking ahead at individual singles careers.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman appeared on the Busted Open ahead of the Royal Rumble. The former World Champion was asked whether he gets nervous every time somebody rises while he is away. He responded with a resounding 'no,' because The Bloodline Saga had so many layers and elaborated on that and why he is so secure.

"I set it up too good. Too smart. If you build your systems properly, this is no different than big business. We can sit there and mentor billionaires on building systems to where you don't have to use your brain no more. Building systems where they become instincts. That's all I've done. I've just created systems within the pro wrestling and sports entertainment world," Reigns said.

Reigns truly believes he is better than everybody else on the roster. He added that because he is the Head of the Table and consistently grows, his cousins will also have to do the same:

"We're just trying to create a better version of ourselves. If I can make a better version of myself, he has no choice but to get better. Big Jim [Jimmy Uso] has to get better. Jey [Uso], everybody. Cream rises to the top. I believe in that. It's survival of the fittest. I'm not truly manipulating like we do on camera. I'm just better than everybody. I believe it. I walk every step with that type of conviction," Reigns added. [From 8:34 to 10:16]

Check out his comments in the podcast below:

Roman Reigns had declared his entry in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He will attempt to win his second 'Rumble tonight at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Roman Reigns assures his WrestleMania streak will be intact, beginning at the Royal Rumble

This year could mark the first WrestleMania in five years where Roman Reigns does not headline The Show of Shows unless he does not allow it to happen.

Ahead of the Royal Rumble, The Tribal Chief proclaimed that the Undisputed WWE Championship, which he lost at WrestleMania 40 last year after reigning for 1,316 days, will be his again. And it was going to happen soon.

"In due time… It will all be mine. My way. Again. Believe That," Roman Reigns wrote on Instagram.

Solo Sikoa disappeared after his loss to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat, barring an appearance on SmackDown, where he was booed out of the building. And then there is CM Punk, who still has a favor to get from The Wiseman. Will the Head of the Table prevail in the 30-Man Battle Royal? Only time will tell.

If you use any quotes from the first part of this article, please credit the Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

