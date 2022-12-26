Roman Reigns' family thought he might lose world titles at WWE event, according to current star

WWE star Drew McIntyre recently spoke about how the Samoan elders conspired to have Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle.

McIntyre and Reigns were in the middle of a colossal showdown at the Principality Stadium earlier this year with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship hanging in the balance. During the match, McIntyre planted Roman Reigns with the Claymore and almost had the pin before Solo Sikoa emerged and pulled the ref out of the ring.

In a recent interview with Sony Sports India, McIntyre revealed that it must have been the Samoan elders that sent Sikoa to Clash at the Castle as an insurance policy for Roman Reigns. He claimed that he would have definitely won the match if the Street Champion hadn't intervened:

"I had him at Clash at the Castle. I had him pinned for the visual three count for the first time in his historic run. He introduced Solo. He didn't, I guess, the elders knew enough to know that I was gonna take him down. It wasn't Heyman, wasn't Roman. The elders sent Solo Sikoa to break up that three count and cost me the match at Clash at the Castle. Roman knew what I was capable of, the family clearly knew what I was capable of." [From 23:54 - 24:18]

Roman Reigns will be in action this Friday on SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief asked WWE Official Adam Pearce to set up a tag team match featuring him and Sami Zayn against Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing.

However, the plan would backfire on The Bloodline as John Cena made an appearance on the titantron and announced that he would be teaming up with KO. The high-profile tag team matchup is set for the December 30th episode of SmackDown.

