Roman Reigns' first appearance after Sami Zayn's betrayal of The Bloodline confirmed

Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be making his first public appearance since the shocking turn of events at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Last Saturday, The Tribal Chief headlined the event against Kevin Owens and successfully retained his title in a critically acclaimed matchup. However, all anyone is talking about is when Sami Zayn stood up to Reigns and smacked him with a chair after a post-match attack on Owens.

This led to the Bloodline, aside from a conflicted Jey Uso, attacking Zayn and leaving him lying unconscious as the WWE Universe screamed obscenities.

Reigns will make his first appearance since that tremendous angle at tomorrow's Friday Night SmackDown in Greenville, South Carolina. The BSW Arena Twitter account, which is where the show will take place, confirmed the news.

"JUST ANNOUNCED: Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear at Friday Night SmackDown LIVE at The Well on February 3rd!"

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn are reportedly set to face off on SmackDown

Earlier today, it was reported that The Tribal Chief would go face-to-face with Sami Zayn at tomorrow's edition of WWE SmackDown. This is most likely to set up their singles matchup at The Elimination Chamber later this month, which will take place in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

It was also mentioned that Jey Uso, who walked out on Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline, will not be on the show.

The WWE Universe still doesn't know where the current reigning tag champion stands in the feud, but he indicated in a post on his social media that he was no longer a member of the stable.

Will you be tuning into SmackDown to see how this all plays out? Sound off in the comments below.

